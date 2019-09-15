Throughout her career, Demi Lovato has been an inspiration to many by always being so open about her struggles. She has been vocal about mental health issues, drug abuse and eating disorders. Whenever she goes through it, she makes sure to send out messages to her fans about what she learned from her suffering and encourages others to grow into their best selves.

A few days ago, Lovato posted a picture of her in a bikini to express how proud she has become of her body and unafraid to share it, unfiltered, with the world. In the caption, she spun the stigma around cellulite into a celebration, proclaiming that "it's CELLULIT." She confessed that posting an unedited photo is her "biggest fear" - something she would have never been comfortable doing in the past - but she showed others how to thrive by doing what scares them most.

Now, Demi is back with another sexy mirror selfie. She is once again in a bikini and once again emphasizing, "No photoshop pls & thank u."

In the caption of her last post, the 27-year-old singer also revealed that she's back in the studio and working on an "anthem" to follow up her 2017 hit, "Sorry Not Sorry".