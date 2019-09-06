Demi Lovato is no longer the woman she once was who hid behind edited images of her reality and made herself suffer through crazy diets and exhausting workout regimes. Ever since last year's near-fatal overdose, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer made a strong comeback and has opted to be more honest and real for her fans than ever before.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The latest example of the latter is proven in Demi's most recent Instagram share where she posted a raw, unedited photo of herself in a bikini. "This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!" she began her lengthy caption. The 27-year-old further admitted to editing her previous bikini shares and how she no longer wants to pertain to someone else's standard of what she should be. "So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day," she added.

Demi ended her note with an update on her studio moves and how she's working on an "anthem" which means a new release is closer than ever.