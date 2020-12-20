DeMarcus Cousins is gearing up for a big comeback season with the Houston Rockets and many fans are hoping that he can get back to his previous form. Cousins would have played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season although he ended up tearing his ACL, which led to another year of rehab. Regardless, Cousins seems motivated to come back with a vengeance and the fans are excited to see what he will be able to come up with.

Heading into this season, Cousins appears to have the inside track when it comes to music collaborations as he recently took to Twitter with some big news. In the tweet below, Cousins can be seen teasing a brand new Drake and Lil Baby track, noting that it's going to cause quite the stir when it finally drops.

Cousins didn't offer much information aside from this, so it remains to be seen whether or not the track will actually come out. Of course, Drakewill be releasing Certified Lover Boy next month so perhaps the collab will find a placement on the project.

For now, we're just going to have to wait it out, all while the professional basketball players get to enjoy some exclusives.

John Phillips/Getty Images