Former college teammates John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins returned to the court together for the first time as members of the Houston Rockets, Friday, during the NBA Preseason. Wall described playing basketball again, following his Achilles tendon injury, as "surreal."

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

“I just knew I was back,” Wall said. “I know how much hard work I’ve been through the last two years. It was a surreal moment for me even though it was preseason. I’ve been through so much in the last two years of not knowing if I’ll play basketball again, or losing my mom, having another boy. It’s just so much I’ve been through and adversity, that I feel like God just gives his strongest battles to his strongest people.”

Wall was traded from the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook earlier this month. Joining him in Houston is DeMarcus Cousins, with whom Wall was teammates at Kentucky.

"Man, cool feeling," Cousins said, when asked about reuniting with Wall. "I kind of had flashbacks to being back in college where I would get caught up kind of watching the show of John. I had a few moments tonight just trying to wait and see what he had up his sleeve next to do. It's a really cool feeling. I'm glad I'm able to share the floor with a guy I consider my brother."

Both players shined in their Rockets debuts against the Chicago Bulls. Cousins tallied 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, while Wall recorded 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals.

The NBA regular season will tip-off on December 22nd.

