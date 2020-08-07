DeMarcus Cousins was considered to be a bargain signing for the Los Angeles Lakers this past summer. Unfortunately, it turned into a bit of a disaster as Cousins tore his ACL while playing a pick-up game at a local gym. This forced him out of the season, never to come back. Some felt that he could be good to go by the time the bubble games started, however, a signing never actually came to fruition.

Recently, Cousins spoke to Sports Illustrated about his decision not to play and why he ultimately figured it was better to avoid the bubble altogether. As he explained, it just wasn't the right situation and he would much rather come back healthy for next season.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I miss basketball in general,” Cousins said. “I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid, and I’ve never been away from it for this long, so I’m missing it more than ever. But due to the circumstances, it’s a different game right now. Nothing but respect to the guys who went out there to the bubble and are doing what they’re doing. For me, it just wasn’t the right situation or the right time to be trying to force myself. It’s already me battling to get healthy and the obstacles in front of me. On top of that to add the different elements that are amongst us, it wasn’t the right time for me. I look forward to next season.”

Cousins has remained friendly with the Lakers organization following his injury so there is a chance they could bring him back for next season. When healthy, Cousins has proven to be an elite player and if the Lakers sign him for the minimum, there is no denying that Cousins is a great investment.

