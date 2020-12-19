His knee is on the mend so that means Drizzy is back on his feet. Over the last month or so, Drake has shared a few images of himself that showed he was still recovering from a reported knee surgery that had him bedridden for a time. The rapper has announced that the release of Certified Lover Boy is on the agenda, so it's crunch time for OVO and the rest of Drake's team. Recent posts by Drake have shown that he's up and walking, and now he's posted a few videos of himself in the gym, it looks like he's not messing around.

In videos he shared to Instagram, Drizzy looks to be using a machine like a SkiErg—a workout machine that mimics the movements of using ski poles while on the slopes. As Drake gets his body right and tight in time for CLB, the rapper reportedly has been staving off rumors sparked by his friend Odell Beckham Jr.

It seems that OBJ thought he would stir the pot by revealing CLB's release date as January 1, 2021. However, DJ Akademiks stated that Drake reached out to him to deny OBJ's claims. We'll have to wait and see who's right. Check out Drake's workout video below.