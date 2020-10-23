DeJ Loaf Drops Debut "Sell Sole II" Ft. Big Sean, Conway, Benny The Butcher, Rick Ross, Gunna

The title of DeJ Loaf's debut album Sell Sole II is a nod to her previous mixtape of the same name, and it's a celebration of how far she's come since the 2014 project's release. The Detroit singer-songwriter has been carving out her lane in the industry for years as she's found her tracks becoming viral hits on social media, and now it's time to show the world exactly what she has to offer.

"I had to get grounded. Just remembering my purpose and why I initially started doing what I do," DeJ said in a video she uploaded to Instagram. "I'm walking, not chasing, the fast. I'm letting it build slow. It might not be as easy. It might take us a little longer because we don't actually sell ourselves. We give it our all. My definition of Sell Sole? To be grounded. Deeply rooted. Don't sell yourself short."

Sell Sole II has a handful of blazing features from Big Sean, Gunna, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Lil Uzi Vert, and 6LACK. Stream Sell Sole II and let us know what track is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. Bird Call 2

2. Queen

3. Cross That Line

4. Bubbly

5. IDK ft. Big Sean

6. No Passes

7. Obvious

8. Choose

9. No Ceiling ft. Gunna

10. Tap In ft. 42 Dugg & Sada Baby

11. Open Hand ft. Rick Ross

12. Get Money ft. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Boldy James

13. Just Like Me

14. Simply ft. Lil Uzi Vert

15. Back to My Ways Again

16. Up ft. 6LACK