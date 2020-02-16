Dej Loaf Leads A Celebration In "Bubbly" Video

Dej Loaf shares a new clip.

Dej Loaf has doubled back to deliver on a new set of eccentric visuals for her "Bubbly" track, released earlier in the month.

This time around, Dej transforms a living room into a strip club as she adorns herself in a green fur while surrounded by a backdrop of champagne bottles.

"Bubbly" marks the first track to come of Dej Loaf's forthcoming Sell Sole II album. It's the follow up to 2014's first iteration. Since then, Dej has seen the successes of a breakout moment and has turned to the decision to go fully independent. The road has certainly paved itself and begins to culminate with "Bubbly." Catch it up top.