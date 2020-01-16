Wedding planning is in the works for former Flavor of Love reality star Chandra "Deelishis" Davis and Central Park Five survivor Raymond Santana. When the two began sharing selfies on social media, people were perplexed as to how the couple came together. They may have seemed like an unlikely matching to the masses, but they were happily in love, unconcerned with naysayers.

In early December 2019, Santana decided to make things official and dropped to one knee to propose to his love. The moment Santana slipped the massive ring on his future wife's finger was captured by friends and shared online. Now, the social justice leader returns to his Instagram page to publicly thank Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss for first bringing him and his fiancé together.

"Shout out my girl @kandi ..thank you for introducing me to my future @iamsodeelishis , I never got the chance to express my gratitude," he wrote as a caption to a photo of Deelishis and Kandi. "So thank you ..and congratulations on a successful #2020Vision party... the wife's been excited about everything she posted on her vision board, especially our wedding 💍 Thanks again @kandi 👍🏽🙏🏽♥️."

The Xscape singer responded, "I’m glad that I was able to connect two beautiful people together! It makes me smile when I see y’all together. Congratulations to you!" Deelishis added, "Thank you beautiful!" Check it out below.