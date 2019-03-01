raymond santana
- RelationshipsDeelishis & Raymond Santana Announce Divorce, She Says He "Suffers From Childhood Trauma"Santana was 14-years-old when he was falsely convicted as a member of the "Central Park Five."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis Calls Husband Raymond Santana A "Narcissist" & "A Cheat"The "Flavor of Love" star married the Exonerated Five icon in 2020.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCentral Park 5 Raymond Santana Discusses Life After Receiving His $8.2M SettlementSince receiving his portion of a $41M lawsuit, Raymond Santana discussed how he is using his money to take care of his family and aid his social activism. By Brianna Lawson
- RelationshipsRaymond Santana & Deelishis Tie The Knot After Six-Month EngagementRaymond Santana of the "Exonerated Five" and former reality star Deelishis married over the weekend.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis Admits Raymond Santana Initially Thought She Was With Him For MoneyDeelishis showed now-fiancé Raymond Santana that she was financially secure without him.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis Says Fiancé Thinks She Should Always Be Ready To Have SexDeelishis shared on Instagram that her fiancé Raymond Santana believes women should always give it up to their partners under any circumstance.By Erika Marie
- GramDeelishis Asks For Prayers After Her Father Was Diagnosed With COVID-19Deelishis & her fiancé Raymond Santana shared the news on Friday (March 20) in two separate Instagram posts.By Erika Marie
- GramDeelishis Wants To Know If Her Nostril Cold Sore Is HerpesDeelishis took to Instagram to share a video about her cold sore and wondered if the blister was herpes as she's been told.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis & Raymond Santana Thank Kandi Burruss For Introducing Love ConnectionYou never know who might introduce you to your soulmate.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRaymond Santana Of "Central Park Five" Proposes To "Flavor Of Love" Star DeelishisCongrats to the couple.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Honors "Central Park Five" Men With Roger Baldwin Courage AwardThe "Central Park Five" men were celebrated for their courage. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentAva DuVernay Announces Netflix Series About Wrongly Convicted Central Park FiveThe four-part series will cover the controversial case and is told from the perspectives of the five teens involved.By Erika Marie