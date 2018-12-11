Deelishis
- TVDeelishis Speaks On Niece's Death In MSU Shooting With Chris Cuomo: WatchThe model emotionally told the news anchor, "this shouldn't have happened to her."By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeDeelishis's Niece Killed In Michigan State University ShootingDuring the tragic Monday night mass shooting, Deelishis asked her followers for help.By Diya Singhvi
- RelationshipsDeelishis & Raymond Santana Announce Divorce, She Says He "Suffers From Childhood Trauma"Santana was 14-years-old when he was falsely convicted as a member of the "Central Park Five."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis Calls Husband Raymond Santana A "Narcissist" & "A Cheat"The "Flavor of Love" star married the Exonerated Five icon in 2020.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRaymond Santana & Deelishis Tie The Knot After Six-Month EngagementRaymond Santana of the "Exonerated Five" and former reality star Deelishis married over the weekend.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis Admits Raymond Santana Initially Thought She Was With Him For MoneyDeelishis showed now-fiancé Raymond Santana that she was financially secure without him.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis Says Fiancé Thinks She Should Always Be Ready To Have SexDeelishis shared on Instagram that her fiancé Raymond Santana believes women should always give it up to their partners under any circumstance.By Erika Marie
- GramDeelishis Wants To Know If Her Nostril Cold Sore Is HerpesDeelishis took to Instagram to share a video about her cold sore and wondered if the blister was herpes as she's been told.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis & Raymond Santana Thank Kandi Burruss For Introducing Love ConnectionYou never know who might introduce you to your soulmate.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRaymond Santana Of "Central Park Five" Proposes To "Flavor Of Love" Star DeelishisCongrats to the couple.By Erika Marie
- Music"Flavor Of Love" Star Reveals Flavor Flav Wouldn't Have Sex With HerShe thinks he felt guilty for having another girlfriend while filming the show.By Erika Marie
- MusicDeelishis Speaks on "Smashing 50 Cent" & Being Born With A "Big Booty"She sets the record straight with enthusiams.By Zaynab