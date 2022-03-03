Just one day after she exposed her husband for allegedly being a "narcissist" and a "cheat," Deelishis is back with more. She emerged in 2019 with an announcement that she was engaged to Raymond Santana, one of the "Central Park Five" or "Exonerated Five." This was the first time the public at large saw Santana in a relationship since his release from prison after being wrongly accused of a violent rape against a white woman in 1989.

Deelishis and Santana married six months after he proposed and they seemed to be living wedded bliss with cute viral videos, but things came to a halt recently after they stopped following one another on Instagram.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

Yesterday (March 1), Deelishis returned with a scathing message about her ex being a liar, and once again, the Flavor of Love star is back with more about her failed marriage. She reposted a supportive message she received from someone and alleged that Santana left her and her children.

"I never wanna be understood but this isn't just happening to me," she wrote. "I pray for all women & children who suffer from not understanding how to help themselves or their love one who suffers from childhood trauma [red heart emoji][praying hands emoji][double red exclamation mark emoji]."

"I didnt leave him. I stuck it out," Deelishis continued. "He left us [sad emoji][broken heart emoji]." Reports have stated that the couple has filed for divorce.

Santana was just 14-years-old when he was arrested and convicted. He would go on to serve five years in prison, but it would take decades of investigations before he, along with four others, would be fully exonerated after evidence proved someone else was responsible. The monumental case was dramatized in the film When They See Us and pointed out alleged racism and misconduct on behalf of law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

