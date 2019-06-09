Two years after they collected a $41 million wrongful conviction payout from New York City, the Central Park Five were given an additional $3.9 million in a 2016 settlement with the state of New York.

The Daily Newsreports that the rather under-the-radar payout was meant to compensate for the "economic and emotional devastation caused by the incarceration" of the five men following their conviction of a 1989 rape and assault on a Central Park jogger.

It was as teenagers that the men began to serve a varying amount between six and 13 years in prison before their convictions were eventually overturned.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images