Everything seemed like paradise back in December 2019 when "Central Park Five," better known as the "Exonerated Five," icon Raymond Santana proposed to former reality star Deelishis, real name Chandra Davis, also known as London Charles. The pair of lovers later praised good friend Kandi Burruss, Xscape legend and Real Housewives of Atlanta staple, for introducing them, but in recent weeks, there have been murmurs about Deelishis and Santana's marriage being on the rocks.

Initially, social media blogs began sharing screenshots that showed that the couple stopped following one another on Instagram. Fans began speculating that there was trouble in paradise, and on Tuesday (March 1), Deelishis returned with a scathing post about her husband.

It is unclear when they decided to split, but it seems that their breakup was anything but peaceful.

"I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I'm finally ready to speak my truth... stay tuned. #GlovesOff," she wrote. Deelishis later changed the caption to read: "Today I appear to be by myself, but I’m not ALONE [praying hands emoji][red heart emoji]â¼ï¸ #InGodsTiming #JustLONDON."

What Deelishis means by "gloves off" remains to be seen, but the public expects her to reveal intimate details about the dissolution of her marriage in due time. Meanwhile, Santana has remained silent. Check it out below.