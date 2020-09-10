Davido Releases "Fem" From Upcoming Album "A Better Time"

Davido has been having a standout year. His album A Good Time from November of last year featured collaborations from some of the biggest names in music, including Summer Walker, Popcaan, Chris Brown, Gunna, and A Boogie. His prolific output didn't stop there, with one-off singles consistently dropping and even stopping by on the deluxe edition of Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon to lend some of his trademark good vibes.

Now, ahead of his upcoming third studio album A Better Time, the superstar drops off the first official single to satisfy fans' thirst for more. "Fem", which means "be quiet" in Nigerian, is a feel-good bop that celebrates success in spite of bad energy.

The uplifting beat comes courtesy of Napji, a Nigeria-based producer who recently signed to Davido's DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) imprint. Davido seemed to hint on Instagram that Napji was instrumental in shaping the sound for A Better Time, so it's safe to assume that this song is only the beginning of what the duo have in store for fans.

A Better Time is slated for release this October. Check out the video below and let us know if you're looking forward to the new album.

Quotable Lyrics

I dey live my life, man dey turn am to shoot on sight

When me say na me dey give them life

Them go tell me who dey give them mind, give them mind

Live my life, man dey turn am to shoot on sight