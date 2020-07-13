Pop Smoke has officially joined a pretty exclusive club by grabbing the top spot of the Billboard 200 album chart with his posthumous debut Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The album is one week old and, according to Chart Data, it made history by signing in at the pole position of the chart.

As expected, Pop Smoke is the owner of a new #1 album. It's sad that he's not here to be able to celebrate the moment but his fans are holding him down, shouting his famous "Woo" chant everywhere they go. In starting off at the #1 spot, Pop officially becomes one of four rappers to posthumously do so.

With Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke joins XXXTentacion, Tupac Shakur, and The Notorious B.I.G. as the only rap artists to debut posthumously at the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. While this isn't exactly a statistic that people aim for when they start out their careers, it adds to Pop's list of achievements that he should have been able to enjoy with us.

In other chart news, Juice WRLD is expected to posthumously debut atop the Billboard 200 next week, likely adding his name to this list.