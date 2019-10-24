Davido & Popcaan Join Forces On "Risky"

If you haven't noticed, Davido has been making some serious strides in 2019. The Nigerian singer already blew up in the afrobeats scene across Africa and Europe. He's also made some serious noise in North America with his collaborations with rappers and singers. Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, and Casanova are among the familiar names that he's worked with this year.

With A Good Time set to drop next month, he's back with a brand new single titled, "Risky." Davido teams up with dancehall superstar Popcaan for the laid back, infectious single. "Risky" follows the release of several singles he's dropped this year in anticipation of the project including "Fall, "Assurance," as well as the Chris Brown-assisted single, "Blow My Mind."

Peep Davido and Popcaan's new single below. A Good Time drops on Nov. 22nd.

Quotable Lyrics

Mi wi gi' yuh money, anywhere any time

Jiggle up body, let me see yuh waistline

Know yuh need mi, and your body risky

Ah high-grade and whiskey tonight