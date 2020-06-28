A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his partner Ella welcomed their second child into the world, Saturday. The couple revealed the birth of their youngest child on Instagram.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

"Welcome home baby A. He was born 6/27/20 4:52 AM. 8 pounds 15oz," Ella wrote on Instagram.

"MY BOY HERE," A Boogie wrote on his page.

The couple welcomed their first child, Melody Valentine Dubose, in 2017. She was born on Valentine's Day.

Earlier this week A Boogie said he taught his 3-year-old daughter a valuable lesson about policing in this country. “So yesterday in NJ I got pulled over illegally with my daughter in the car,” he wrote on Instagram. “Now she hates police and she’s only 3 but I had to tell her every cop isn’t bad. Not because it’s a fact, because I don’t want my child being scared every time she sees a police officer. Some of them do their job but the bad cops make them all look like monsters. Illegal stops! Illegal searches!”

“From now on when you get pulled over, don’t record normally normally go on live for the world to see!” he continued.

In celebration of Juneteenth, A Boogie released the deluxe edition of his album, Artist 2.0.