David Guetta Grabs Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie For New Single, “Family”

For his latest song, “Family,” David Guetta has teamed up with Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. The new release sees the three singers exchanging verses about how their closest pals have turned into their family over the years.

“I don’t got friends, I got family/At the end of the day that’s all I need/And you know, that’s what you’ll always be/No matter how long it’s been, no, I don’t got friends,” the track’s catchy chorus goes.

On his verse, Ty Dolla $ign rhymes about figuring out who your real friends are when you’re being tested, because they’ll be standing right beside you through the toughest times. “I ain’t alone on this one way, well,” the 39-year-old sings.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie comes in strong for his turn, rapping, “I need your energy, baby, don’t need no friend or acquaintance/I need your love in a form that you won’t give to nobody.”

The two minute and 38-second long song sounds like the sort of thing we’ll be hearing non-stop on the radio over the coming weeks, so if you’re a fan, you’re in luck.

Stream David Guetta’s latest release, “Family” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're gonna know your real ones when you're tested (Real)

Hold it with you and they stand there when you're stressin' (Oh)

And if I do you wrong, I'm a 'fess it (Wrong)

Eh, good energy, gotta protect it