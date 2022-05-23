Yesterday (May 22), Avianne & Co held its "Spread Health Not Hate/Stop The Violence" event in the Robert Fulton Community of New York City. The gathering included a basketball tournament, face paintings, and free food for attendees.

In an effort for people to participate, the company invited celebrity guests to come and partake in the activities. Rappers Bobby Shmurda, Dave East, and Cam'ron were among those asked to come, and it pleased the community to see them there.

In a video shared from the occasion, Cam'ron can be seen being extremely enthusiastic as he told the camera where he was, "You know what time it is," he said. The footage then skipped to Dave East, who was shirtless outside his vehicle as a bunch of young fans surrounded him yelling, "Gang," to which he interacted with them. Lastly, Bobby Shmurda was shown smiling ear to ear as he signed autographs and walked with a crowd of screaming fans.

The men behind Avianne, Joe and Izzy Aranbayev, are known as some of the most esteemed jewelers in the game. They've created custom pieces for celebrities like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Coi Leray, and many others.

They created Avianne Fit as a way to "inspire kids in the inner city to give them hope and inspiration and give them a steady mentorship program," perInquisitive Carter.

When issuing a statement regarding their event, Joe said, "I want to show the kids that a dream can be possible... working on one’s selves from the inside, from a health and wellness perspective, only makes kids feel better about themselves."