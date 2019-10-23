We're only a few weeks away from the release of Dave East's forthcoming project, Survival -- his first official major-label album. The rapper's been gearing up for this moment for a minute. Over the past two years, he's released several mixtapes as well as a collaborative project with Styles P but now is undoubtedly his time to rightfully claim his stake in hip-hop.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This Friday, he'll be dropping off another new single off of the project with the GOAT, Nas. The rapper took to Instagram to share the cover art and announce "Godfather IV," a collaboration between the two rappers. "FRIDAY ME AND THE GOD @nas SURVIVAL SEASON," he wrote on Instagram.

This is far from the first time they've collaborated together. Nas has lent his talents to Dave East on a few occasions including the intro track to Paranoia: A True Story. They also linked up on the Rapture soundtrack as well as for The Hamilton Mixtape along Lin-Manuel Miranda and Aloe Blacc.

It's already been a huge year for Dave East, even without releasing much music. As he got ready for his forthcoming project, he also landed a few acting gigs. He appeared in Netflix's Beats and also starred as Method Man in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga. With Survival on the way, we could only assume he has even bigger plans in store for 2020.

Survival drops on November 8th.