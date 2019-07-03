The Wu-Tang Clan's legendary origin story has been explored through their music and the 2004 Wu-Tang Manual, but now, we're about to see it unfold like never before. Wu-Tang: An American Saga is set to arrive on September 4th, airing exclusively on Hulu, and the first trailer has officially been unveiled. Though brief, it's enough to give glimpses of actors Joey Bada$$ and Dave East, playing Inspectah Deck and Method Man, respectively. In fact, the teaser highlights each member of The Clan, which bodes well for those fearing the screentime of their favorite member.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

It's difficult to say how the final series will play out, but the trailer certainly proves effective in piquing interest. It appears to be solid on a visual front, and it doesn't seem likely to shy away from some of the violence and sexuality you might expect in such a raw coming-of-age tale. Perhaps it's too early to tell, but Badmon appears to be bringing a quiet vulnerability to Deck, which bodes well for those championing his acting chops. We also get our first look at Tical, and all things considered, it should be interesting to see what Dave East brings to the table.

Check out the trailer below, and sound off. Will you be tuning into Wu-Tang: An American Saga?