Three weeks ago, nine people in Dayton, Ohio were murdered and another 17 were injured after a 24-year-old gunman opened fire on the entrance of a bar. While the social media outcry about the event has dissipated as the days have gone on, Dave Chappelle wants to show respect to the residents who are still recovering from the devastating incident.

Chappelle is widely known for being from Maryland, however, the comedian also grew up in Yellow Springs, Ohio, just 20 miles outside of Dayton, a city where he and his family still live, today. According to reports, Chappelle is hosting a block party called Gem City Shine in the Oregon District of Dayton, an area known as a hub for entertainment. "This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends. There will be several ways for attendees to contribute to both The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and Oregon District Business Association, which is assisting local businesses with recovery," the Facebook event page reads.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

The party is free of charge but is only available to residents of Dayton. However, if a guest donates $20, they'll receive a t-shirt. “You will not be able to redeem tickets, even if you receive a code, unless you are a legal resident of Dayton, OH area,” the page added. They also write that Chappelle wants guests to "live in the moment," so he encourages people to put their smartphones down and enjoy the party instead of recording every minute.