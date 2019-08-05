Though 50 Cent's Instagram page has evolved into a haven for trollery, every so often, the rapper takes a moment to weigh in on current events. True, his words may ring out like the boy who cried wolf, given the reputation he has since developed. Yet even at his most socially conscious, 50 has never been one to dull the sting of his words. Following the tragic shootings in both Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, acts of domestic terrorism carried out by White Nationalists, 50 offered his take on the current sociopolitical climate in America.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

"This is America," he writes, alongside a widely circulated meme. "[Love] out to El Paso & Dayton." The image, which depicts the double standard in the American Justice System, sparked somewhat of a debate in his comment section. Yet Fif was unfazed, doubling down with another take on the matter. "It’s just the truth, God bless to good people gone," he writes. "Who said life was fair?"

It's rare to see 50 use his platform to speak on society, so when he does, it stands to reason that he felt particularly moved. Even the most ardent bully-type is capable of emotion, especially in light of a tragedy. Still, 50's response echoes that of many in the public, who feel that the circumstances in America are doomed to get worse before they get better. Rest in peace to those who lost their lives.