The last 24 hours have been tragic for Americans as two mass shootings have occurred. The first took place in El Paso, Texas at a local Walmart, where a man walked in and killed at least 19 people, while injuring another 40. Later on, a man in Dayton, Ohio killed nine people and injured 26 outside during a seemingly random attack, according to CNN. The shooter was eventually killed by police but people in the area are understandably traumatized over what happened.

A man named Graham Hunter arrived on the scene after the shooting had taken place and explained how numerous bodies were on the ground, while the rest of the scene was chaos. People were running away as quickly as possible and people were scared about what had just transpired. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the tragic event.

"The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!" Trump wrote.

It's been a tough day for Americans everywhere and we send our thoughts and prayers to everybody who has been effected.