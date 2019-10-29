Whether Dave Chappelle's comedy is your kind of laugh or not, the man's skill, dedication to his craft and prominence in the field is undeniable. From his Dave Chappelle Show days up until his most recent Netflix stand-up deal, the 46-year-old has united people with his comedy and provided moments of laughter for topics and conversations you may have never seen a joke in.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

It's for those reasons and more why Dave was granted with the 22nd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, for the symbiotic connection between music and comedy. "I have a profound appreciation for music,” Dave told Billboard. “The culture of comedy and music is really oddly similar. We’re like kindred spirits, comedians and musicians, just the way we interact with each other. It’s a natural friendship.”

The event took place in Washington DC and welcomed musical guests such as Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Q-Tip, Common as well as comedians such Aziz Ansari, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Jon Stewart and more. Certain acts shared memorable stories they have of Dave and why he deserves such recognition.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

“He’s always bringing people together. He’s always been a leader in thought and culture,” Common told the publication. “He says provocative things, and… it creates some uncomfortable conversations we don’t want to have but we need people like him because even if you don’t agree with them, it brings them up and then people have to discuss it. We need courageous minds like that.”

The event will air on PBS on January 7th.