Sexual assault allegations were first made against actor Danny Masterson back in 2017. Masterson pleaded not guilty when these allegations eventually turned into proper charges, in January of this year. As of today, one of his alleged victims, a woman named Jen B., took the stand and pleaded her case in a preliminary hearing, designed to determine if there is sufficient probable cause for a trial to take place.

While on the stand, Jen B. claimed that it all started when she paid Masterson a visit to retrieve a pair of car keys. She ended up getting stuck at the That 70’s Show actor’s home, when Masterson made her a vodka cocktail and she proceeded to get “blurry.”

From what Jen B. could recall from her moments of in and out of consciousness, Masterson forcefully placed her in his jacuzzi. When Jen B. attempted to leave the jacuzzi, she experienced lethargy, weakness, and moments where her vision was strained. “I couldn’t walk or stand, so he put me on the tile on the ground,” Jen B. testified. “I couldn’t open my eyelids. I felt really, really sick.”

Lucy Nicholson/Pool/Getty Images

As the night continued, Masterson took her upstairs and reportedly placed her in his shower. Jen B. testified further that she began to lose consciousness. When she regained consciousness for a moment, she woke up to Masterson washing her breasts. Jen B. stated she remembered vomiting and attempting to hit Masterson, but felt too weak and was unsuccessful in hitting him.

Following the shower, Masterson placed her on his bed and proceeded to rape Jen B. When she tried to hit him again, in order to escape, Jen B. alleged that Masterson pulled out a gun on her from his nightstand and threatened her. Jen B. said that any efforts she made to escape were futile and he continued to push himself on her to stop her from resisting.

Masterson and Jen B. reportedly initially met through the Church of Scientology. After the rape happened, she reported it to the church before the police. When Jen B. told the church about the assault in 2004, they tried to persuade her not to report it to the authorities. “I would lose my family and everyone I knew,” she explained.

These won’t be the last details to emerge. The current court hearing is taking place over the course of three days. Masterson maintains the same plea of not guilty that he made in January.

If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available. Please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

