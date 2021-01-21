After rumors and accusations of sexual assault were made against Danny Masterson, the That '70s Show actor was officially hit with charges last June. Three women claim that between 2001 and 2003, they were allegedly raped by Masterson, one even stating that the sexual assault took place at his home. The actor has denied the allegations against him and last year his attorney issued a statement saying, “We’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify... The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”



Pool / Getty Images

On Wednesday (January 20), Masterson appeared in court alongside his lawyer and pleaded not guilty to the charges set against him, including multiple counts of rape by force or fear. Following his arrest last year, Masterson paid his bail and was released on a $3.3 million bond.

"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," said the actor's attorney. It's unclear how much time Masterson could serve if convicted.

