Danny Brown has proven himself to be a genuine hip-hop auteur, drawing influence from all manner of musical genres to craft his acclaimed albums. Now, with the upcoming UknowwhatI'msayin? album (executive produced by Q-Tip) set to arrive later this year, Danny has unveiled the first look at another one of his upcoming endeavors. Enter Danny's House, an original Viceland series premiering on July 17th at 10 pm. Today marks the arrival of the debut trailer, which provides a first look at what we might expect from the Detroit rapper's new show.

Scored by music straight out of Bioshock, Danny addresses the camera directly, breaking the fourth wall with a message: "Oh hey, I'm Danny, and this is Danny's house!" Eventually, the premise appears to unveil itself. For the most part, it looks to be a spiritual successor to Big Tigger's "Rap City Tha Basement" series, which found artists coming through to kick it with Big Tigg. Danny's House seems to be following a similar formula, bringing ScHoolboy Q, The Insane Clown Posse, Hannibal Burress, A$AP Rocky, Gilbert Gottfried, El-P, and many more.

In true Danny fashion, the trailer closes out on a chaotic, borderline nightmarish note. Which is to say, expect the unexpected. "Everybody has fun at Danny's house!" says Brown, his eyes glistening with mischevious excitement. Check out the trailer above, and sound off below. Will you be tuning in to this one?

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images