It feels like 2014 all over again. We got a new album from ScHoolboy Q, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib are getting ready to release their sequel to Pinata, and Danny Brown is set to release his new album at some point this year. The Detroit-bred rapper's been teasing this project a bit but it wasn't until recently that he actually announced his new album uknowhwatimsayin? Unfortunately, he's kept fans at the edge of their seats as they await a release date.

Danny Brown hit the stage at Primavera Sound 2019 where he performed a slew of hits but somewhere towards the end, he debuted what is presumably the first single off of the project. The song, which is titled, "Best Life," is produced entirely by Q-Tip who also serves as the album's executive producer. JPEGMAFIA and Paul White are both credited as producers on the album as well.

Danny Brown initially had fans anticipating a 2018 release after announcing that the album was near completion. Unfortunately, a few hours later, he recanted his statement before telling fans that it would likely see the light of day this year.

"I would say, I'm trying to get my album...it will probably be coming out early 2019. I think it'll come out early. I don't have enough time for it to come out this year, I'mma be honest. I tried, I tried, I tried," he said.