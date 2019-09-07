This has been a fire seven days for music and this week's edition of FIRE EMOJI reflects just that. By now, you've likely heard Earthgang's new project, Mirrorland, but either way, you'll find the intro track "LaLa Challenge." This track boasts production credits from J. Cole and puts Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot at their best. After a transition halfway through the track, the song finds it's brilliant stride and rides it for multiple tracks in Mirrorland. Lyrics like "Three times in the car for the way we are/Another white man scared, another black man dead/Another rich man war, another red man bled," performed with raw intensity put the duo's songwriting capabilities and vocal talents on full display.

It's been three years since Danny Brown dropped Atrocity Exhibition, but he's got a new project dropping soon and a new single out to boot. "Dirty Laundry" is a thematically encapsulating track coated in Brown's quirky personality. The theme of dirty laundry gives the rapper enough room to tell various stories, but whether it's spare change, Arm and Hammer references, or throwing "bleach in your eye," he always keeps the rhymes on topic. From IDK to Post Malone, all the tracks featured on this weeks FIRE EMOJI are just that, fire. Check them out, as well as HotNewHipHop's other playlists below.

