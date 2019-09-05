Danny Brown Announces New Album By Airing Out "Dirty Laundry"

Danny Brown moves by nobody's rules but his own. Having set his own pace for the duration of his career, the eclectic and madcap musical genius has delivered a consistently strong and adventurous discography. Now, the Detroit auteur is gearing up to launch his latest album uknowhatimsayin¿, which arrives in full glory on October 4th. The project is set to feature JPEGMAFIA, Run The Jewels, Obongjayar, and Blood Orange, with executive production duties handled by Q-Tip.

In tandem with the official announcement, Mr. Brown has delivered his new single "Dirty Laundry" upon us, leading us into a false sense of security with an innocuous sample. And then the beat hits, bringing us squarely into that signature Danny zaniness we've come to love. "No job, dropped out and a felon, on a bet met a fat white bitch named Helen, 300 pounds maybe more like 280, 270 give or take it," he raps, losing none of his trashy appeal. Check this one out now, and be sure to support one of hip-hop's underrated innovators.

1. Change Up

2. Theme Song

3. Dirty Laundry

4. 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)

5. Belly of the Beast (feat. Obongjayar)

6. Savage Nomad

7. Best Life

8. uknowhatimsayin¿

9. Negro Spiritual (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

10. Shine (feat. Blood Orange)

11. Combat

Quotable Lyrics

Twenty-five a peep show when I enter the booth

Mop the floor when I leave, might slip if you do

Cover your ears of your kids, we got round two

Fuck a bitch two times, call it deja vu

Fuck a stripper for some change, actual change

Dime, penny, nickels, actual change