EarthGang Shares Their Eccentric & Colorful Album "Mirrorland"

Dreamville hitters EarthGang have returned with their latest project, Mirrorland. The unconventional Atlanta duo is known for their musical experimentation that often goes against the hip hop grain, and they don't deviate from that reputation on this record. With Mirrorland, EarthGang is in a space all of their own, although early Outkast comparisons will certainly once again be drawn by some Aquemini fans.

The pair has tapped a number of producers to aid in crafting this unique, yet enjoyable, record, along with a handful of artists who lent their vocals including Young Thug, T-Pain, Kehlani, Malik, and Arin Ray. There are a number of highlights on this album as its obvious that EarthGang worked on finely crafting their major-label debut. Olu recently explained what they were trying to accomplish when figuring out the sound of Mirrorland, revealing that The Wiz was their inspiration.

"We thought about how, if we’re going to make a project sonically to rival The Wiz, we got to create another world for people to imagine and go to," he shared with Pitchfork. "You know when Dorothy got swept away and she met the Munchkins? That was such a beautiful thing. You could see Quincy Jones on the piano, just playing away. That’s what 'La La Challenge' is about. Right now, that’s the intro to the whole record. It’s really colorful. It’s really dangerous. It’s really trippy. It’s literally Freaknik Atlanta in the summertime—folks riding around in cars with big rims with paint on their faces." Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Lala Challenge — prod. by Lido & Olu

2. Up — prod. by Edscluive & Voumusic

3. Top Down — prod. by Childish Major

4. Bank — prod. by Big Korey & Ant Chamberlain

5. Proud of You ft. Young Thug — prod. by Olu

6. This Side — prod. by Natra Average & Olu

7. Swivel — prod. by Bink

8. Avenue — prod. by DJ Dahi

9. Tequila ft. T-Pain — prod. by Elite

10. Blue Moon — prod. by Scum

11. Trippin ft. Kehlani — prod. by Groove & Christo & Olu

12. Stuck ft. Arin Ray — prod. by Elite

13. Fields ft. Malik — prod. by Rahki Beats

14. Wings — prod. by DK The Punisher & Andre