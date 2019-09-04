IDK Delivers Eclectic Debut Album "Is He Real?"

IDK's latest release Is He Real? may feature 14 songs, but the album's runtime is a surprising 35 minutes. The project is jammed with an eclectic collection that features tracks that act as songs, interludes, and ambient sounds. The first half of the record moves swiftly as the majority of the tracks barely break the minute and a half mark, but IDK keeps listeners on their toes as each track encompasses its own energy, story, and mood.

The 27-year-old enthusiastically shared the news of the release of Is He Real on social media by claiming that the September 4 release date was purposefully chosen. "In honor of Beyoncé’s birthday I wanted to give her this gift," IDK wrote. "My debut album, #ISHEREAL available everywhere!" Hah. Is He Real? also hosts a handful of features and appearances that include Pusha T, J.I.D, Burna Boy, JaVante, Tish Hyman, DMX, GLC, Maximilian Battle, JESSCX, Justin Hood, and Tyler, The Creator.

IDK also recently revealed that in mid-October he'll begin his tour that runs until the end of November. You can check out the list of dates and locations here. Meanwhile, give Is He Real? a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Cloud Blu ft. Maximilian Battle, JESSCX

2. 42 Hundred Choices

3. The "E" in Blue ft. Tish Hyman, JaVante, DMX

4. Alone ft. Justin Hood

5. 24

6. Lilly

7. Porno ft. Pusha T & J.I.D

8. I Do Me...You Do You ft. Tyler, The Creator

9. December ft. Burna Boy

10. European Skies ft. JaVante

11. No Cable ft. GLC

12. Digital

13. Michael What TF

14. Julia...