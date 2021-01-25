DaniLeigh previously embraced her status as the "most hated on" but she thought much of the criticism surrounding her stemmed from her relationship with rapper DaBaby. In recent weeks, it's become pretty clear that some of the things the artist has said, including her recent "Yellow Bone" song controversy, are at the center of why people aren't necessarily feeling the 26-year-old artist anymore, not her relationship.



John Parra/Getty Images

This weekend, DaniLeigh issued an apology for her "Yellow Bone" song teaser, which many have used to accuse the artist of being a colorist. Originally, Dani fought back against the song's critics. Then, when the topic began trending on social media, she was forced to take it more seriously, issuing an apology that many, including Chika, have deemed insincere and "not enough". Finally, on Sunday, Dani uploaded a video apology to anybody that was offended by her words in the song, as well as her previous apologies. Unfortunately, the video only seems to have dug a deeper hole for the artist to climb out of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOVIEBYDANILEIGH (@iamdanileigh)

"I’m not a colorist. I’m not a racist. I date a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends," said DaniLeigh in the video apology, which has a lot of people talking on social media. Some have compared her most recent statement to those who claim not to be racist "because they have Black friends". Others are canceling the rapper altogether, wondering aloud why she used the word "chocolate" to describe her boyfriend in a video where she also claims to not see skin color.



Sarah Morris/Getty Images

This situation is a whole mess and it's got DaniLeigh's public relations team working overtime.

Check out some reactions to the drama below and let us know what you think of all this.