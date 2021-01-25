DaniLeigh has released another lengthy apology for her new song called “Yellow Bone," which sparked outrage after she shared a snippet of the track.



The song was met with numerous accusations of colorism for obvious reasons and DaniLeigh initially apologized with a series of tweets claiming that she can't be canceled.

Days later, she has posted a video to her Instagram attempting to make a genuine apology for her actions.

"I think people twisted it into thinking, like, I’m trying to bash another woman, another skin tone, that was never my intention. I wasn’t brought up like that, I never looked at my skin as a privilege. I never looked at me as ‘I’m better than somebody because of my skin tone,'" she says in the video.

She continued:

I see brown skin women flaunt their skin all the time in music, why can’t I talk about mine? If you look at me, I’m light-skinned, I’m a yellow bone. In my opinion, that’s just what I am. So, it wasn’t something that I looked at so deeply. Which, I can see why people will take it deeply, so I understand and I’m sorry that I wasn’t sensitive to the topic when I wrote my comment ‘why are you guys taking so personal?’ Because, it can be a personal thing to certain people, because colorist is a real thing so I do get it. But I’m not that. I’m not a colorist. I’m not a racist. I date a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends.

