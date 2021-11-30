Despite the controversy she recently endured online with DaBaby, DaniLeigh seems to be in good spirits. The singer has reportedly reunited with her family and has been receiving support ever since she and DaBaby got into a spat on Livestream. The former couple welcomed a daughter into the world months ago, and while people speculated that they had been in a relationship outside of the spotlight, DaniLiegh confirmed that to be true during their most recent viral moment.

However, the world witnessed their trouble in paradise when DaBaby asked for her to leave his residence before reportedly calling the authorities. DaniLeigh was said to have been charged with simple assault.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

As that continues to brew, the Def Jam artist returned to social media with a question about getting her body back into shape following birth. "How y'all get rid of stomach fat ? Lol," she wrote on her Instagram Story as she showed off her shape.

Some people advised her to wait things out since her body is still readjusting post-baby, others told her that because her skin stretched, some of the after-effects of pregnancy may be permanent, and others didn't believe she needed to lose any more weight. Check it out for yourself below.



Instagram (August 2021)