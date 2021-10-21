The glow of motherhood suits DaniLeigh well. The Def Jam superstar gave birth to her baby girl back in August, and while the father of her child remains a mystery, fans have speculated as to his identity. There had been rumors floating through social media that DaniLeigh was with child and gossipers alleged that DaBaby is the father, but neither artist has come forward with confirmation.

Meanwhile, DaniLeigh has remained relatively quiet about her bundle of joy—that is until she decided to answer questions from fans on her Instagram Story.

One person wanted to know DaniLeigh learned that she was pregnant. "Bro I went to the Dr to get on both control for the first time and had to take a pregnancy test and found out [crying laughing emojis]," she wrote. DaniLeigh also revealed how her birthing process went. "Beautiful ! 6 pushes she was out . Epidural had me laughing w my BD whole time ... was really amazing [white heart emoji][praying hands emoji]."

A fan asked her how her life has changed since becoming a mother. "That's my blessing ... Never has someone need me like her . I'm more focused on building my business for me and my lil bebeee." Swipe below to read more about DaniLeigh's new chapter.