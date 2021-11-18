We haven't heard a peep from DaBaby or DaniLeigh since their epic social media blowout, and it's suspected that teams for both artists have swooped in to cover them until the heat subsided. The world witnessed the dramatic conclusion of the couple's relationship that went down online, and now, DaniLeigh is facing simple assault charges after DaBaby called the police on her.

The ups and downs of their romance have been detailed on social media since early 2020, but after this latest viral moment, the world has weighed in heavily. The ladies of The Real tackled the topic and Loni Love believes that women need to be independent of their partners for a time such as this.

"They were still on Live and he released another video and basically, he was trying to clean it up and everything," said Loni. "Look, this my thing, when you get into an argument—we've all been in certain situations, I know I’ve been in certain situations. One of the reasons why, as a female, I say always have your own stuff so that nobody can sit back and tell you to get out of their house. Have your own stuff!”

"If he was that upset he just should of left for minute or a day. It's other hotels. You a rapper, you got the money, go and leave!” Watch the clip of the discussion below.