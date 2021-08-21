It has been just over a week since it was reported that DaniLeigh welcomed her baby girl into the world and the singer is back on social media. DaniLeigh has been laying low throughout the year as rumors regarding a pregnancy ran rampant, and after a photo seemed to show the then-expectant mother enjoying a vacation, she came forward to confirm the news.

After revealing her pregnancy, DaniLeigh shoed off her growing baby bump in several photoshoots as well as giving fans a sneak peek into her lavish pink-themed baby shower. The singer was surrounded by her loved ones and relished at the moment, and now she is back on social media showing off her post-birth body.

Although she has yet to confirm who the father of her little one is, the public has already named DaBaby as "DaDad." Internet sleuths continue to piece together photos of the pair, as they haven't shared images together, however, they have uploaded pictures that seem to suggest that they were in the same place.

The status of their relationship continues to plague their fans, as well, as some believe they are no longer together while others suggest that they have been secretly dating following DaniLeigh's infamous "Yellow Bone" controversy. Check out the posts below.



Instagram