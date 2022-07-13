Daniel Kaluuya will reportedly miss out on appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's Nope. In the original film, Kaluuya had played W’Kabi, who served as a close friend and advisor to Chadwick Boseman's character, T’Challa.

The report comes from Jacqueline Coley of Rotten Tomatoes who announced on Twitter, Wednesday, that Kaluuya broke the news when he sat down with the outlet for an upcoming interview.

“Breaking news: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!,” tweeted Cooley. “It's official he's not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever.”



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Production on the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel wrapped in March with the film due to release later this year.

Nope will be the second of Peele's films that Kaluuya has starred in following 2017's Get Out. Peele recently compared his relationship with Kaluuya to that of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

“It’s so funny, but by the point I was in the middle of Get Out, that’s what I was telling him. I was like, ‘You’re my De Niro, man. You’re my De Niro,'" Peele told Empire magazine in a recent interview. "I was like, ‘I need you to be in the future ones too, man!’ You could just tell what we had in him as a performer, from the very beginning.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, while Nope is due out on July 22.

