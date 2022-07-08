Entertainers from all walks of the industry are constantly looking for the muse that helps them create, and it seems that Jordan Peele has found that in Daniel Kaluuya. The pair worked together on Get Out; a film that would be the breakout role that made Kaluuya an international superstar and showed Peele as a formidable director. They have reunited for Peele's forthcoming film Nope, and in a recent interview with Empire magazine, Peele reportedly spoke about comparing his relationship with Kaluuya to that of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

The latter two icons have an extensive Hollywood relationship that has made for several classics including The King of Comedy, Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, and more. Peele said he told Kaluuya that they parallel that level of creativity.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

“It’s so funny, but by the point I was in the middle of Get Out, that’s what I was telling him. I was like, ‘You’re my De Niro, man. You’re my De Niro,'" Peele explained as he suggested he took a serious tone with Kaluuya. "I was like, ‘I need you to be in the future ones too, man!’ You could just tell what we had in him as a performer, from the very beginning.”

“We do have a bond. The first big movie he was a lead in, and my directorial debut, was Get Out. And we bonded because we went through that together. In the beginning of that, it feels like two people who have faith in each other, then by the end, it all works. So, I just couldn’t wait to further that relationship and explore a completely new character with Daniel.”

Nope if set to hit theaters on July 22. If you haven't done so already, check out the eerie trailer below.

[via]