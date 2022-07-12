Daniel Kaluuya has partnered with designer Jide Osifeso for a new capsule inspired by his performance in Jordan Peele’s upcoming film, Nope. The limited-edition collection features pieces inspired by the film that is set to release later this month.

“There’s an evocative, understated power to Jide’s work that I’ve always admired,” Kaluuya said in a press release. “His designs are distinct, intimate, and of impeccable quality. Above all, his clothing is always where we are, creating a bridge between the timely and the timeless. He was the perfect artist to create this limited-edition capsule for Nope and we are blessed to have the opportunity to share with the world.”



The collection primarily features designs on t-shirts and hoodies which include references to Peele's company, Monkeypaw Productions, the characters in the film, and more.

Alongside Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun star in the highly anticipated third film to be written and directed by Peele.

The film will follow a small California horse ranch that witnesses a supernatural event.

Kaluuya and Peele first collaborated on Get Out in 2017, which earned both artists critical acclaim. Peele recently compared his relationship with Kaluuya to that of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

Nope is scheduled for release on July 22.

Check out the collection inspired by Nope here and take a look at the latest trailer below.

