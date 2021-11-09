Drake is no stranger to the strip club. He's made that clear himself.

And a couple listens through his debut commercial mixtape, So Far Gone, and his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy, will tell you that he has a certain affinity for Houston strip clubs.

From 2009's "Houstatlantavegas" to this year's "TSU," The Six God has always paid homage to H-Town clubs, and according to a DJ Akademiks IG post, it looks like Drizzy recently threw close to a million dollars in one of them.

The video, which Ak captioned, "They saying #drake went to the strip club in Houston and threw like a milly," features a handful of dancers in a sea of cash, counting up the money Drake allegedly tossed on stage. All of the dancers call out, "Thanks, Drake!," (a nod to the "Child's Play" outro) and a couple of them can be seen wearing t-shirts boasting 21 Savage's "I'm Mr. Bodycatcher, Slaughter Gang soul snatcher" line from CLB's "Knife Talk."

While there's no way to confirm Drake actually threw a million dollars at Houston's Area 29 strip club, the amount of money shown in the IG video is impressive, and knowing his aforementioned affinity for strip clubs and proclivity for flexing his preposterous bank account, it would not come as a surprise if The Boy was tossing six figures around.

What do you think of Drake allegedly blowing a million dollars at the strip club? Let us know down in the comments.