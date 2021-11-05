Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For "Knife Talk"

I heard Papi's outside.

When Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy back in September, "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug was the first song to blow. Sampling Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy," the record assured that Drizzy, Pluto and Thugger are "too sexy for this world," and had fans across the world going absolutely crazy.

"Way 2 Sexy" shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, but another CLB song was waiting in the wings.

Featuring 21 Savage and Memphis legend Project Pat, "Knife Talk" is arguably the best song on CLB. It never achieved the same chart success as "Way 2 Sexy," but it was a Top 10 record and has developed a cult following of its own.

Last night, The Six God made the surprise decision to unleash the "Knife Talk" visuals, but more surprising than the decision to drop, were the visuals themselves.

Combining a handful of old movie scenes, cartoons, and home security footage of Drake, 21 and Project Pat rapping into the camera like they'd just been exorcised, the Pablo Rochat-directed video is a creepy tribute to "Knife Talk's" dark sound and ominous vibes. With mouths rapping along to the record imposed onto every one of the movie scenes, the "Knife Talk" video is a perfect partner to the track itself.

Stalking from security camera to security camera with a massive kitchen knife in hand, Drake provides us with a change in pace from the "Way 2 Sexy" video, and gets all-the-way into the grimiest record on the album.

Check out the visuals for Drake's "Knife Talk" and let us know what you think in the comments.