It looks like Drizzy was mixing a little business with pleasure while he was over in London. Just days ago, Drake made an appearance at the Top Boy premiere, the Netflix U.K.-based show that he executive produced. The rapper gave a brief speech thanking everyone involved in the development process while letting them know how proud he was of their work.

"I just want to say thank you so much for letting me be apart of it," Drake said. "I know a lot of time, people are like, 'You're not even from there -- just don't ever forget you're not from there'...Sometimes it's not just about where you're from, it's about places that make you wish you were from there and you all inspire me."

After the business part of his trip wrapped up, Drake is said to have been spotted leaving the Playboy Club in Mayfair where he celebrated the third season of Top Boy until 4:00 a.m. The "God's Plan" rapper shared a photo on Instagram that gave fans just a glimpse into what his Playboy party night may have been like, as he shared an image that showed himself surrounded by a bevy of beautiful Playboy Bunnies. What happens at the Playboy Club, stays at the Playboy Club.