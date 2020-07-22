Dame Dash reconnected with Kanye West in Wyoming following the artist's tough week on Twitter.
It's nice to see that Kanye West has real friends surrounding him right now but, despite the positive energy in his life, he's still going off on a nightly basis on Twitter.
This weekend, he made headline news for his controversial speech at a campaign rally, claiming that Harriet Tubman didn't actually free the slaves, she simply made them work for other white people. Then, he came under fire for a series of tweets in which he said that his wife Kim Kardashian tried to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to get him "locked up." Finally, last night, he made his boldest move yet, suggesting that Kim had an affair with Meek Mill and calling his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, a white supremacist.
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images
Dave Chappelle ended up paying Kanye a visit yesterday but even his jokes didn't stop the recording artist from going off when everybody left his side. Now, Dame Dash is paying him a visit, sharing a picture from Wyoming.
"We good," wrote the record executive. Dame and Ye have a long history so it's nice to see them reconnecting after such a long time. Hopefully, he was able to get through to him and perhaps reinforce the idea that it would be a good time for him to seek professional help.
Pray for Ye.