It's nice to see that Kanye West has real friends surrounding him right now but, despite the positive energy in his life, he's still going off on a nightly basis on Twitter.

This weekend, he made headline news for his controversial speech at a campaign rally, claiming that Harriet Tubman didn't actually free the slaves, she simply made them work for other white people. Then, he came under fire for a series of tweets in which he said that his wife Kim Kardashian tried to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to get him "locked up." Finally, last night, he made his boldest move yet, suggesting that Kim had an affair with Meek Mill and calling his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, a white supremacist.



Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images

Dave Chappelle ended up paying Kanye a visit yesterday but even his jokes didn't stop the recording artist from going off when everybody left his side. Now, Dame Dash is paying him a visit, sharing a picture from Wyoming.

"We good," wrote the record executive. Dame and Ye have a long history so it's nice to see them reconnecting after such a long time. Hopefully, he was able to get through to him and perhaps reinforce the idea that it would be a good time for him to seek professional help.

Pray for Ye.