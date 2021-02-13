Entrepreneur, record executive, and film producer Dame Dash is finally settling down with his longtime wifey Raquel Horn. The two made their engagement official on Wednesday when both posted photos of the casual but exciting proposal. It seems as though Dame Dash proposed to Raquel in their home with the mogul getting down on one knee while Raquel was standing at her desk. Both of them appear elated in the photo, and it makes sense why they would finally decide to tie the knot.

Dame Dash presented Raquel with what many called a “unique” engagement ring, one with a thin, gold band and stunningly large square emerald stone. Raquel posted a picture of just the ring to her Instagram, where she captioned it, “It’s official @duskopoppington I love you forever.”

Raquel and Dame have one child together already, a little boy born in November who they have sweetly dubbed “baby Dusko.” Dusko is Dame’s fifth child, with two being from former wife Rachel Roy, one with former girlfriend Linda Williams, and the fourth with former girlfriend Cindy Morales.

Dame Dash called quarantine the “perfect time to have a baby,” and said he and Raquel were extremely loving and intimate throughout her pregnancy. When asked about Dusko, Dame jokingly admitted, “That’s the only other male that can get those breasts from me, so I’m good with it, and it’s for a good cause — he can have them.”

We’re wishing a happy marriage for the couple, and we can’t wait to see the wedding photos!