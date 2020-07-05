Dame Dash has had enough. The music exec put Lifetime on blast earlier this week for allegedly trying to exploit his past relationship with the late Aaliyah for entertainment. On Friday (July 3rd), Dame posted a video on Instagram calling out Tara Long—president of unscripted television for eOne Entertainment—by name for trying to exploit his "story with Aaliyah" while the cameras were rolling for a Lifetime project. In the clip, Dame declares that he quits before lashing out at the production crew. “You think you’re going to f*ckin' exploit me when it comes to Aaliyah?” Dash shouts. “I kept telling Tara to stop.”

“F*ck Lifetime, and f*ck eOne,” he continues. “I don’t need it. I got my own network...I’ll make my own documentary about Aaliyah.” It's unclear what exactly went down on set, but in the caption of the post, Dame points to a larger racial issue. "This is how I treat racist like Tara Long from @eone_tv when she was trying to exploit my story with Aaliyah for @lifetimetv," he wrote. "My question is ...why is it that the only way a black persons story can only be told on a network only if it goes through a white production company or it won’t get told...let’s get to that...but at the end of the day this is how I been treating racist...luck them out your house and do it yourself @damedashstudios #staytuned."

Dame and Aaliyah dated for two years prior to her untimely death in 2001. Stay tuned for updates about a possible Aaliyah documentary from Damon Dash Studios.

