Roc-A-Fella co-founder and entrepreneur Damon Dash recently got candid about his post-baby experience after his fiancée Raquel Horn gave birth to the couple's first child together last month.

In a new interview, the hip-hop mogul talked about all things Christmas, his wife's pregnancy, and his growing family. “Quarantine is a perfect time to have a baby,” Dash shared, reflecting about fatherhood and newborn-son Dusko. He continued, “I wish I could be breast-fed. I’m lacking breast — that’s the problem, there’s no more breast for me that’s my issue,” he lamented.

Speaking of Dusko, the 49-year-old father of five added, “That’s the only other male that can get those breasts from me, so I’m good with it, and it’s for a good cause — he can have them.”

In terms of his relationship with his fiance he revealed, “I loved the way she looked pregnant … It seems like she was pregnant for a year-and-a-half, but all 10 months we were very physical, and now we have to go six weeks without it. That’s the roughest part.”

The couple do, however, plan to make up for the deficiency of intimacy during the holidays. "Christmas will make six weeks, so that’s what I’ll be doing for Christmas and the holidays. But that’s what Raquel wants, too” he shared honestly.

In the same interview, he also gave an update on the projects he began working on with Kanye West over the summer after visiting the rapper in Wyoming. “The Willy Wonka factory is coming to life,” he spoke. “We have a 150-page magazine right now that we just finished. We shot it on Kanye’s ranch. Now those things are edited. We’ve made movies — films and short films. I haven’t spoken to Kanye in a while but everything is done.”

Last year, Dash was hit with a $50 million lawsuit as multiple victims accused the mogul of sexual assault.

